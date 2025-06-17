Star Trek's Most Devastating Event Will Finally Be Fully Told (With A Twist)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) found himself deposited inside a mysterious temporal Nexus, a magical spatial phenomenon that snatches people up and nestles them in a heaven-like pocket dimension. Time has no meaning in the Nexus, meaning people can pretty much spend an eternity inside of it without any time passing in the outside universe. 87 years after Kirk is snatched up, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is also snagged, and he, too, briefly lives in this heaven. Picard, however, has a mission to think about. He has to stop a mad scientist named Dr. Soren (Malcolm McDowell) from destroying a star and killing millions. Because there is no time in the Nexus, he and Kirk technically arrived at the exact same time. Picard convinces Kirk to exit the Nexus, and they fistfight Dr. Soren together.

In the scuffle, though, Kirk steps onto a rickety catwalk and falls to his death. His last words to Picard are: "It was fun." Picard buries him under a pile of rocks, and presumably leaves him there to decompose.

Of course, Kirk has been resurrected in small, non-canonical ways ever since. In William Shatner's 1995 novel "The Return," Kirk's body is located and resurrected by the Borg, operating under pressure from the Romulans (!). More recently, fans saw Kirk traversing the afterlife (?) in a 2023 non-canonical short film called "765874: Unification." That same year, on an episode of "Star Trek: Picard," it was canonically declared that Kirk's body had indeed been salvaged from the planet where he died, and was being kept in cold storage at a secret Starfleet black site.

Extrapolating from that latter story thread, a new IDW comic book will once again resurrect James T. Kirk, this time many hundreds of years beyond the "Next Generation" era. According to a new press release, the new story will be called "The Last Starship."