The Star Trek: Discovery Moment That Gave Ethan Peck 'Goosebumps' [Exclusive]

"Star Trek" has always been in a league of its own. More than almost any other franchise, this one defines itself by the original stars who first embodied characters like Captain Kirk, Spock, Scotty, and all the rest. To countless fans, William Shatner simply IS James T. Kirk, much in the same way that Mark Hamill IS Luke Skywalker. Unlike its rivals, however, "Trek" has never been afraid to move on from its past and look ahead to a bold future. The crew of the USS Enterprise have experienced plenty of change over the decades and, in recent years, have even undergone multiple instances of recasting in both film and television. There's more than enough room for Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to put their own unique spins on their respective characters on the big screen, just as Anson Mount as Christopher Pike and especially Ethan Peck as Spock have done on "Strange New Worlds."

As the best modern "Trek" series barrels towards its next season, /Film was able to attend the season 3 world premiere in New York City recently. There, we caught up with much of the cast and crew to talk about a myriad of subjects ranging from their excitement for the episodes to come to their complicated feelings about the show coming to an end in season 5. Peck, however, is not one of those actors wrestling with a whirlwind of emotions. Fittingly, considering the stoicism required by the pointy-eared Vulcan he plays on TV, the actor is maintaining an even keel as his time on the series begins to wind down. (Not that he's thinking about it that way just yet, seeing as he's currently in the middle of filming season 4.)

Still, the overall tone of the event was a decidedly nostalgic one, and so we asked Peck what he'll remember and treasure from his experiences portraying Mr. Spock when it's all said and done. Without missing a beat, he pinpointed one specific moment that sticks out the most — not from "Strange New Worlds" but during filming on its predecessor series, "Star Trek: Discovery." Although seemingly minor in the grand scheme of things, it was an incident that gave the actor genuine goosebumps.