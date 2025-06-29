A Marvel Actor Voiced Black Panther In An Underrated TV Series

Marvel has contracted a ton of actors to fill out its massive cinematic universe, and that number continues to grow steadily, but casual fans might not realize that there have been some performers who are carrying double duty under the Marvel umbrella. Usually, that extends to the cosmic side of the universe more than the "street-level" section of the proceedings, because it's easier to mask the fact that a famous face is playing a new character with prosthetics, makeup, and CGI. One example of that trend is Djimon Hounsou, who popped up in Guardians of the Galaxy and then played other versions of the villainous Korath the Pursuer in different projects. But the fan-favorite actor actually played Black Panther in a very unique way for Marvel, and viewers might have missed it on the first time around.

Hounsou voiced the Marvel hero in a six-episode "Black Panther" TV series that the company released in 2010 as a part of the Marvel Knights Animation imprint, which means the show rests comfortably outside of the MCU continuity. (This comes with a sigh of relief from some readers who might be worried that they missed something inside of the sprawling mythos that Marvel is poised to keep adding to until the assumed heat death of the universe or otherwise!) BET produced the "Black Panther" TV series, and the effort represented their first animated TV project since "Hey Monie!" all the way back in 2003, so this was new territory for everyone involved.

It's important to note that "Black Panther" exists as something called a "motion comic" as opposed to other animated Marvel efforts like "X-Men: The Animated Series" or something like that, and this could have been a lot of fans' first introduction to the T'Challa years before Chadwick Boseman would make the Avenger a household name later in the decade. Each episode of "Black Panther" is 20 minutes long, and there are only six episodes available, but it's a fun, quick run-through of the current Black Panther mythos that has some fun stuff for longtime Marvel fans. Djimon Hounsou is not alone in "Black Panther" either, as Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard, Jill Scott, and more are all there in the voice cast as well. The fact that more people don't talk about this little show is really surprising.