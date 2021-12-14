Guardians Of The Galaxy Villain Djimon Hounsou Would Like To Return To The MCU

Marvel Studios' "What If...?" season 1 was a real mixed bag, but one of the best parts was getting to see a very different spin on familiar MCU characters. The animated series' second episode, which focused on a reality where T'Challa was accidentally taken from Earth by Yondu and the Ravagers as a kid and grew up to become Star-Lord, had a lot of fun with this idea, transforming the would-be solemn King of Wakanda into a quippy cosmic superhero who's so beloved he even managed to convince Thanos to not wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Among the other highlights of this episode was Djimon Hounsou portraying his "Guardians of the Galaxy" character, the villainous Korath the Pursuer, as an enthusiastic Star-Lord fanboy, as opposed to Ronan the Accuser's po-faced (albeit inadvertently funny) minion. Hounsou had done a little voice-acting before this, like when he lent his vocals to the merciless dragon hunter Drago Bludvist in "How to Train Your Dragon 2," and seems to enjoy the process as a whole, telling Murphy's Multiverse: