The 15 Best Mystery Movies On Netflix Right Now

We laugh and jump at comedies and horror films, but generally speaking, a movie tells its story, and we move on whether indifferent or moved by the experience. Mysteries are a bit different, though, in that they're actively engaging viewers to follow along, form theories, and maybe even jump ahead of the characters when it comes to solving the question of who did what with the candlestick in the kitchen.

The best mysteries, of course, give viewers enough rope to play around with while still managing to surprise, thrill, and entertain even beyond the final reveal. They're about more than simply solving the crime as the characters and journey take hold on the way to that truth. Some are suspenseful, some are good fun, but all of them should leave you satisfied as the pieces come together and the end credits roll.

Now keep reading for a look at the best mystery movies currently streaming on Netflix.