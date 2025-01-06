10 Best Movies Set In Alaska, Ranked

A young man on a remote Alaskan island catches a whale whose bounty feeds the entire community, but when the killing hits social media the outrage is unrelenting.

These lists lean almost exclusively towards narrative films, but this documentary is an Alaska-centered watch that deserves far more eyes. "One With the Whale" packs a lot into its 90-minute running time, and all of it serves to enlighten and empathize with people and place. St. Lawrence Island is just 50 miles from Russia, with a population of less than 1,500 people, mostly Alaskan Native, and they lead a subsistence lifestyle where most of their food is hunted and harvested. Killing a whale is a major event that feeds the village for months. Westerners and social media trolls pounced leading to severe emotional distress, and it's heartbreaking.

Other areas explored by the documentary touch on the island's history, its present day predicaments, and the uncertain future. Imported goods are wildly expensive meaning hunting is a necessity, but government restrictions constantly rear their head. Chris' father can't fire a weapon due to a past conviction for poaching, the community is only allowed two whales per season, and climate change is making even that minimum difficult to attain. We also spend time with Chris' sister who feels compelled to leave the island and its Christian gaze after coming out. At its core, though, the documentary is a warm, affecting look at family and community in the harshest of landscapes, and it's a perfect entry for the best movies set in Alaska.