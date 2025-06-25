Eric André's Ironheart Character Has A Connection To The Last Marvel Hero You'd Expect

This article contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1, episode 1, "Take Me Home."

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is out of Wakanda, out of MIT, and in with a seriously bad crowd. The long-awaited "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" spin-off "Ironheart" takes Riri back to her roots in Chicago, with a burning desire to build something truly unsurpassed but a chronic lack of funding. To alleviate the latter, she agrees to join Parker "The Hood" Robbins' (Anthony Ramos) gang of criminals for some hopefully easy heist money after being convinced that they're palatable enough to work with in the short term.

Parker's group features the sort of misfits you'd expect to see in a heist-themed MCU project, from Shea Couleé's hacker Slug to Sonia Denis' erratic Clown. Perhaps the most surprising presence among them is noted comedian Eric André, who plays the team's resident tech guy, Stuart Clarke. Stuart spends much of his screen time radiating vague ineptitude and trying and failing to establish the ill-fitting code name "Rampage," and he's utterly unaware that Parker and the gang intend to replace him with Riri.

Stuart is treated as a joke character through and through, but his comic book counterpart has somewhat more clout (as well as powers). He's also noted for having a working relationship with an incredibly unlikely Marvel crime-fighter: Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher.