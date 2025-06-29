How Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Really Feels About Netflix's Feedback

In "Black Mirror" fan circles, the series is often discussed as if there are two different shows: the British Channel 4 "Black Mirror" and the American Netflix "Black Mirror." Some fans insist that something crucial was lost the moment "Black Mirror" was bought by Netflix, that the dastardly American streaming service ruined all the things that made the show so special.

While Netflix has certainly done a lot of terrible things over the years (like removing "Bandersnatch"), it is not the reason for all those changes in the show's tone and approach. The longer runtimes, the happier endings, the celebrity castings — these are only Netflix's fault in the sense that they gave showrunner Charlie Brooker the budget and creative freedom to make them happen.

"Netflix, it pains me to say, has not really ever given me a dumb note," Brooker explained in an April 2025 interview, "Which is almost annoying because you'd like to feel like you're a swashbuckler who would ignore it. But I try not to read notes on a phone when that email comes through because if you scroll, it goes on for 100 years. And then if you look at it later on a desktop computer, it's like, 'Oh, that's two sentences.'"

Brooker has consistently said over the years that Netflix is pretty hands-off, presumably because the higher-ups understand how much of a hit "Black Mirror" is and don't want to get in the way. It's a nice contrast to Channel 4, which Brooker said had gotten very controlling when they'd first tried to make season 3 under their helm. Even Netflix's crime of removing "Bandersnatch" is hard to get too angry about, because an interactive episode like that one would surely never have been made in the first place if this was still a Channel 4 show. (That said: please bring it back, Netflix!)