Netflix Is Removing Black Mirror's Boldest And Most Experimental Episode

Back in 2018, writer Charlie Brooker and director David Slade created a "Black Mirror" spinoff movie called "Bandersnatch," which was to be a bold media experiment. The plot of "Bandersnatch" followed a young computer programmer named Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) on his quest to adapt one of his favorite Choose-Your-Own-Adventure novels (also called "Bandersnatch") into an open-ended video game. It's 1984, and such games are still considered a novelty. He teams up with Colin (Will Poulter), a game designer, and the two begin butting heads over creative control and how corporate the game should be. There are subplots about Stefan's dead mother, and clues to the world ahead based on what he says in therapy.

The gimmick of "Bandersnatch" is that the film itself is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure story. The film was streamed on Netflix, and viewers were encouraged to keep their remote controls ready, having to make story decisions for Stefan as they periodically appeared on the screen. If Stefan accepts Colin's offer to corporatize his game, for instance, that's considered the "wrong" path, and the film will start over. There are also multiple endings, including a meta-ending wherein Stefan realizes that he is inside a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure movie on Netflix. On average, "Bandersnatch" should take about 90 minutes to watch. In toto, the various film segments run five hours and 12 minutes in length. Seeing every possible iteration of "Bandersnatch" would be an all-day affair. When I watched it, I got the meta ending.

"Bandersnatch," of course, requires certain kinds of home-based film-viewing technologies to work properly; a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure story wouldn't function in a theater with a crowd. As such, it's a fascinating new way to watch a film. Does interactivity help or hurt a narrative?

And "Bandersnatch" wasn't the only time Netflix experimented with the "branching narrative" structure. They put out many specials (mostly for kids) under their Interactive Specials banner. Sadly, according to a new report from The A.V. Club, all those specials are about to be deleted.