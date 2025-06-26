How To Watch The Insidious Movies In Order

While the next film is called "Insidious: Chapter 3," a more appropriate title would be "Insidious: Chapter 0." As that implies, the third movie in the franchise is actually a prequel to the original film. See, Leigh Whannell and James Wan made the choice to kill the demonologist Elise at the end of the first movie, but she was such an integral part of the film's success that they couldn't help but find a way to bring her back for "Chapter 2." So, by the time it came to make a third film, the pair decided to move away from the Lamberts entirely and hand the property over to Elise by telling the story of how she came out of retirement as a demon hunter in the first place.

"Chapter 3" is Whannell's directorial debut, and for his first at bat, he does an admirable job bringing the scares while also righting some of the heavy-handed wrongs of the previous entry in the franchise. Since then, Whannell has gone on to helm a pair of Universal monster horror reboots in the forms of "The Invisible Man" and "Wolf Man," further deepening his horror bonafides.

Seeing as it's a prequel, you could technically start with "Insidious: Chapter 3" and get a full dose of Elise's backstory, but you'd be depriving yourself of the character's mysterious presence in the original film (which then gives this prequel most of its power). However, whether you heed my advice or not, you should end up watching the same movie after this anyway, seeing as it's both a sequel and a prequel. Read on for more...