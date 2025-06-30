Unforgiven Fans Need To Revisit Kurt Russell's Best Western On Hulu

"Tombstone," which stars Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, and more in addition to Russell, is a rip-roaring time at the movies that features some of the most quotable lines in the whole genre. Like "Unforgiven," it deals with how people handle a harsh, almost lawless world, where violence seems to regularly be the only form of communication. As Wyatt Earp, his brothers, and his friend Doc Holliday (Kilmer) try to deal with the vicious outlaws that call themselves The Cowboys, it becomes a brutal and bloody battle to the death for many of them. Not every protagonist who starts "Tombstone" survives to the end, and their deaths make "Tombstone" more poignant and resonant.

Fans of "Unforgiven" who want to check out "Tombstone" for the first time or the thousandth time can do so on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock. Sure, "Tombstone" might not tackle Western revisionism the same as "Unforgiven" and occasionally leans into its John Ford, classic Hollywood influences, but it's still one of the best Westerns of all time and is a perfect pairing with Eastwood's incredible film. ("Unforgiven" currently isn't available to stream anywhere unless you want to pay to rent it, though it's probably worth it for this wild west double feature.) Russell's second-best Western, "The Hateful Eight," is available on Netflix, if you want to really have a perfect movie marathon of post-classic Westerns. Just be careful when checking out "Bone Tomahawk," also on Netflix, unless you're prepared to see something in the genre take a truly brutal new turn. Now that's a subversive Western.