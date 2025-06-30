Unforgiven Fans Need To Revisit Kurt Russell's Best Western On Hulu
Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" is one of the most highly revered Westerns of all time, a gritty and grounded take on the horrors of surviving the anarchy of the Old West. It's one of Eastwood's best films as both an actor and a director, and there really isn't another film like it that fully digs into its themes. But there is another Western that is just as fantastic, and it stars another Western movie legend.
If there's another actor as tied to the Western genre as Eastwood, it's Kurt Russell, who has starred in a whole bunch of fantastic Westerns over the years. And one of the best of the best is "Tombstone," which stars Russell as real-life lawman Wyatt Earp. It's a terrific drama with absolutely stunning cinematography, featuring views of gorgeous Arizona vistas, and it does deal with some of the same difficult life-or-death brutality as "Unforgiven," even if it's a bit more of an adventure than Eastwood's grim classic. After all, "Tombstone" is based on a true story (even if it's not entirely historically accurate), so it has to reckon with some of the more unpleasant elements of the time period.
Hulu's your huckleberry if you want to watch Tombstone
"Tombstone," which stars Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, and more in addition to Russell, is a rip-roaring time at the movies that features some of the most quotable lines in the whole genre. Like "Unforgiven," it deals with how people handle a harsh, almost lawless world, where violence seems to regularly be the only form of communication. As Wyatt Earp, his brothers, and his friend Doc Holliday (Kilmer) try to deal with the vicious outlaws that call themselves The Cowboys, it becomes a brutal and bloody battle to the death for many of them. Not every protagonist who starts "Tombstone" survives to the end, and their deaths make "Tombstone" more poignant and resonant.
Fans of "Unforgiven" who want to check out "Tombstone" for the first time or the thousandth time can do so on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock. Sure, "Tombstone" might not tackle Western revisionism the same as "Unforgiven" and occasionally leans into its John Ford, classic Hollywood influences, but it's still one of the best Westerns of all time and is a perfect pairing with Eastwood's incredible film. ("Unforgiven" currently isn't available to stream anywhere unless you want to pay to rent it, though it's probably worth it for this wild west double feature.) Russell's second-best Western, "The Hateful Eight," is available on Netflix, if you want to really have a perfect movie marathon of post-classic Westerns. Just be careful when checking out "Bone Tomahawk," also on Netflix, unless you're prepared to see something in the genre take a truly brutal new turn. Now that's a subversive Western.