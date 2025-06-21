The Best Shark Movies That Aren't Jaws Have One Key Thing In Common

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" is one of the most commercially successful, critically beloved, and important blockbuster movies ever made. Full stop. It just turned 50 this week, and few movies that are five decades old look quite as fresh to modern audiences as this masterful, terrifying depiction of man vs. nature. Put simply, it's the best shark movie ever made — and it's not even close.

Me saying that "Jaws" is the greatest shark movie to ever grace the silver screen is far from original, it's pretty much accepted as fact (or as close as one gets to fact when expressing a critical opinion). That being the case, it's not surprising that we've had many shark movies over the years that have tried to mimic the success of Spielberg's 1975 cinematic classic. Some have been sort of successful (like "Great White"), but most of them have not, and that's largely because the viewer will rightfully often think, "This isn't as good as 'Jaws.'"

That all having been said, there have been some pretty damn great shark movies over the years not called "Jaws." 1999's "Deep Blue Sea" is quite arguably the second-best shark movie ever made. There are also delightfully campy, low-budget efforts such as 2018's "6-Headed Shark Attack," while Amazon Prime Video recently found itself a hit with "The Black Demon." Those are but a few of the many examples one could cite.

In honor of "Jaws" turning 50, it's worth looking at what these movies have in common ... other than being about human-munching sharks in some way. Crucially, the shark films that have actually managed to escape the shadow of "Jaws" have all tried very hard to simply not be "Jaws." Instead, they've aspired to serve up something different in the canon of shark cinema, which is the key to what makes them work.