Every New James Bond Director Contender Has One Thing In Common

Months have passed since the news that Amazon Studios is taking full creative control of the venerated James Bond franchise ... but we're finally one step closer to seeing what this uncertain, new reality may actually look like. The Jeff Bezos-owned conglomerate paid a hefty sum to kick the Broccoli family to the curb and seize control of the property — which was previously run primarily by producers Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson — in an effort to kickstart the next phase of the franchise after star Daniel Craig bowed out with "No Time to Die" in 2021. Speculation has raged over how, exactly, Amazon-run 007 movies will take form, though the easy bet would be something taken right out of the Marvel Studios playbook: easily-controlled directors with very little creative vision of their own, all-powerful producers calling the shots, and a corporate strategy that lends itself to spin-offs and sequels and all sorts of IP-friendly ideas to make shareholders very happy.

But if the latest round of rumors regarding the filmmakers that Amazon has courted for pitches are to be believed, well, perhaps we were a bit too hasty to rush to judgment. According to insider Matthew Belloni's latest Puck newsletter, a new batch of A-list directors have been thrown into the mix ... and their collective body of work suggests a much more refreshing approach than we might've imagined. While addressing arguably the most pressing question in the world of blockbusters at the moment, Belloni revealed that "meetings are happening right now" to decide which director will take the reins on arguably the most scrutinized Bond film since "Casino Royale" in 2006. As exciting as that is, it's the names of those allegedly involved that should boost the hopes of many a Bond fan.

Puck has the scoop on the following filmmakers who have either already pitched or are just about to: Edward Berger (known for 2022's "All Quiet on the Western Front" remake and, most recently, the Oscar-winning "Conclave"), "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, fan-favorite Edgar Wright, Jonathan Nolan (of "Westworld" fame), and, perhaps most unexpectedly of all, "Wonka" and "Paddington" brainchild Paul King. Meanwhile, the heavily-speculated Alfonso Cuarón seems to have pulled out of the running, unfortunately.