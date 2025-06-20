Every New James Bond Director Contender Has One Thing In Common
Months have passed since the news that Amazon Studios is taking full creative control of the venerated James Bond franchise ... but we're finally one step closer to seeing what this uncertain, new reality may actually look like. The Jeff Bezos-owned conglomerate paid a hefty sum to kick the Broccoli family to the curb and seize control of the property — which was previously run primarily by producers Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson — in an effort to kickstart the next phase of the franchise after star Daniel Craig bowed out with "No Time to Die" in 2021. Speculation has raged over how, exactly, Amazon-run 007 movies will take form, though the easy bet would be something taken right out of the Marvel Studios playbook: easily-controlled directors with very little creative vision of their own, all-powerful producers calling the shots, and a corporate strategy that lends itself to spin-offs and sequels and all sorts of IP-friendly ideas to make shareholders very happy.
But if the latest round of rumors regarding the filmmakers that Amazon has courted for pitches are to be believed, well, perhaps we were a bit too hasty to rush to judgment. According to insider Matthew Belloni's latest Puck newsletter, a new batch of A-list directors have been thrown into the mix ... and their collective body of work suggests a much more refreshing approach than we might've imagined. While addressing arguably the most pressing question in the world of blockbusters at the moment, Belloni revealed that "meetings are happening right now" to decide which director will take the reins on arguably the most scrutinized Bond film since "Casino Royale" in 2006. As exciting as that is, it's the names of those allegedly involved that should boost the hopes of many a Bond fan.
Puck has the scoop on the following filmmakers who have either already pitched or are just about to: Edward Berger (known for 2022's "All Quiet on the Western Front" remake and, most recently, the Oscar-winning "Conclave"), "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, fan-favorite Edgar Wright, Jonathan Nolan (of "Westworld" fame), and, perhaps most unexpectedly of all, "Wonka" and "Paddington" brainchild Paul King. Meanwhile, the heavily-speculated Alfonso Cuarón seems to have pulled out of the running, unfortunately.
Which directors are the frontrunners for the next James Bond movie?
So, what do all these names above have in common? Surprisingly, each and every one has their own distinctive creative voices and auteur credibility. Could the future of Bond under Amazon be brighter than we thought? Will the newly-hired leadership of producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to shepherd this new era of the franchise actually give way to more creative freedom than diehard fans may have anticipated? All of these questions won't be answered until the studio actually decides on an official director, but the mere fact that such bold and uncompromising artists are even in the running at all bodes well.
Of all the names, fans will likely gravitate towards the idea of Denis Villeneuve or Edgar Wright finally getting their swing at such a respected franchise. However, what's arguably more fascinating is the idea of Jonathan Nolan (though many audiences have dreamed about his brother Christopher at the wheel, and for good reason) or Edward Berger getting a shot, as they've certainly proven their blockbuster bona fides over the years. The wildcard, if you ask me, could be Paul King. Very little in his filmography would suggest a Bond film in his future (unless you count the cracker-jack espionage hijinks in "Paddington," I guess), but that's precisely what makes him such an out-of-left-field proposition. Again, hopefully Amazon is willing to look outside the box and allow the strongest pitch to win — no matter where it happens to come from.
Puck goes on to drop another intriguing nugget about the meetings currently taking place over at Amazon (and, apparently, in Heyman's own London home). The overall strategy for the next movie appears to be taking a rather deliberate approach. As Belloni puts it, "The new Amazon brain trust — Heyman, Pascal, and top executives Mike Hopkins and Courtenay Valenti — plan to set the director this summer, then get the script written, then cast the next Bond." Should that pan out, then it could be quite a while before we actually get news on the top burning question among most fans: Which (presumably) young actor will be chosen to succeed Daniel Craig as our newest agent with a license to kill? Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates.