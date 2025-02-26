Christopher Nolan Wanted To Direct A James Bond Movie – Here's Why It Was Shot Down

The fate of the "James Bond" franchise is a little up in the air right now, but one thing we know for certain is that it has a future — and a big one at that. Amazon recently gained full control of the legendary spy series from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. That means the next era of 007 is going to happen sooner rather than later. Right now, the two biggest questions when it comes to the next movie are who will take over for Daniel Crag as Bond, and who will be in the director's chair. Well, in a different timeline, the next Bond filmmaker could have been none other than Christopher Nolan. Yes, really.

The director of "The Dark Knight" and "Oppenheimer" has long been on the wishlist of many fans to helm a "Bond" movie. Well, it turns out he tried to make it happen somewhat recently. In a recent report by Variety breaking down the situation with Bond, the outlet revealed that Nolan wanted to make a film in the franchise after the release of "Tenet," which would have been about the same time as the release of "No Time to Die" in 2021, the film that concluded Craig's era. Here's precisely what the outlet had to say about it:

Sources say Christopher Nolan expressed interest in directing a Bond movie following the release of 'Tenet.' But Broccoli made clear that no director would have final cut while Bond was under her purview.

Nolan is the rare blockbuster filmmaker that can have things his way. That's because he can turn a biopic like "Oppenheimer" into a Best Picture winner that made nearly $1 billion at the box office. But Broccoli and Wilson were famously protective of the "Bond" films, which is part of what helped make them so successful. But their method also meant only relinquishing so much creative control to a given director.