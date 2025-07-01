Tom Hanks' Star-Studded HBO Show Caused A Flurry Of Controversy

People generally love Tom Hanks. In addition to (somehow) being the father of polar opposites Chet Hanks and Colin Hanks, he's an American treasure with some truly phenomenal movies under his belt. But there's one Tom Hanks project that got people pretty upset back in the day, and that's the HBO series "Big Love."

For folks who don't remember this 2000s drama series, which was executive produced by Hanks, "Big Love" centered on a polygamous fundamentalist Mormon family that resided in Utah and was headed up by patriarch Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton). Over the course of the show's five seasons, Bill did his best to protect his large, unconventional family from both outsiders who didn't understand them and friction within, and critics and audiences alike seemed to mostly eat it up. (The incredible cast — which included Chloë Sevigny, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ginnifer Goodwin, Amanda Seyfried, and more — definitely didn't hurt.)

There was, however, a group that was decidedly unhappy about the show, and that would be its real-life Mormon viewers. Despite the fact that "Big Love" featured a fictional fundamentalist sect called the United Effort Brotherhood (UEB), real-world fundamentalist Mormons were furious about how they were depicted on the HBO hit.