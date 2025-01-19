The Marvel Character You Probably Forgot Chet Hanks Played

There are many things wrong with Josh Trank's 2015 superhero film "Fantastic Four." Mostly, the movie can't quite find its way to a solid tone and oscillates from fun and funny to bleak or scary, often with no clear rhyme or reason for doing so. There is an element of wonderment as Reed Richard (Miles Teller) finds a way to travel into alternate dimensions, but the film is also weirdly sarcastic and downbeat, complete with po-faced performances from its four leads (which, along with Teller, includes Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell). The film even spends some time acting like a Cronenbergian horror movie as the Fantastic Four discover their superpowers have mutated their bodies.

Then there's a brief span of superhero deconstruction, as the Four realize that their powers are being utilized as military tools of death and destruction. Then, quite quickly, the film becomes cartoony and silly as Doctor Doom (Toby Kebbel) plans some sort of dimension-hopping world conquest. Trank, it seems, was pushed around a lot by 20th Century Fox, and "Fantastic Four" was ultimately ripped up by studio notes. While I have no problems with the Fantastic Four being reimagined as youthful prodigies or Doctor Doom no longer being a Latverian dictator, I have many problems with the fact that "Fantastic Four" is so poorly made.

Critics agree. The film only had a 9% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 259 reviews). It wasn't a big box office hit either, making $167.9 million on a $120 million budget.

Also, did you recognize Chet Hanks in the mix? Probably not. Chet Hanks, the more problematic son of Hollywood superstar and classic sci-fi fan Tom Hanks, makes a brief cameo in Trank's film as Jimmy Grimm, the older brother of Bell's character. Jimmy, in this version of the "Fantastic Four" story, is a mean bully.