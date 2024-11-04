Tom Hanks' Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A 1960s Sci-Fi Classic

When people think of Tom Hanks, they tend to call to mind a decent, stalwart American whose against-all-odds heroics inspire them to persevere when facing their own travails. They think of "Saving Private Ryan," "Apollo 13," even "Toy Story" — some of Hanks' best films, and ones that could've easily starred classic Hollywood actor James Stewart had he been thriving during Hanks' heyday.

There is, of course, more to Tom Hanks than this. Indeed, it often seems like people have memory-holed the star's zany, adult-skewing comedies like "Bachelor Party," "The Man with One Red Shoe," and "Volunteers." And what of the noble box-office misfires "Punchline," "Joe Versus the Volcano," and "Charlie Wilson's War?" Hanks can play a loser or a cad when called upon, which, if you've a firm grasp of film history, is as Jimmy Stewart as it gets. (And speaking of Jimmy Stewart, check out our ranking of his best movies here.)

Hanks contains multitudes, but if I were to pick one of his films that exemplifies everything I've read and heard about the man, I would go with the Wachowskis' "Cloud Atlas." It's a sweeping, humanistic saga spanning centuries that allows Hanks to play multiple roles, while dipping into science-fiction (a genre the star loves). And knowing what I know about Hanks, I'm not surprised his all-time favorite movie is the sci-fi extravaganza to end all extravaganzas: Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey."