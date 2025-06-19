Gary Oldman Wants To Play This Character In HBO's Harry Potter TV Series

HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series continues to attract attention. This time, Gary Oldman has shared his views on the show — as well as a very particular character he would have liked to play on it. Oldman, of course, played Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) godfather and notable wizard Sirius Black in the film adaptations, but in a new interview with Variety, he admitted an interest in playing an even more notable character, should the opportunity arise:

"I would have fancied a shot at Dumbledore. But I'm getting up there, I'm getting up there now. Just the right age for Dumbledore."

In the same interview, Oldman did note that he thinks the makers of the show will likely steer clear of actors from the movies, so it doesn't exactly seem like he's holding his breath until someone offers him the role ... which is a good thing, considering that the show has already cast John Lithgow as Dumbledore.

Funnily enough, it seems that the desire to play characters who are older than their own seems to run in the "Harry Potter" movie family, Radcliffe (who's unlikely to return, given that he's among the many "Harry Potter" stars who have condemned author J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments) has stated that if he would hypothetically appear in the HBO series, he'd like to play Sirius Black.