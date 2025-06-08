Daniel Radcliffe Would Play This Beloved Harry Potter Character In The HBO Series

There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: Daniel Radcliffe is a cinematic legend. From 2001 to 2011, he was the face behind arguably the most famous fictional protagonist of the first quarter of the 21st century: Harry Potter. Indeed, starting with his debut in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Radcliffe has been at the center of millions of people's childhoods. Whether they were attending sold-out midnight screenings for all eight "Harry Potter" films, hosting at-home movie marathons, or embarking on a "Forbidden Journey" at Universal Parks, Wizarding World fans turned the actor into an undisputed giant of popular culture.

The tragedy of former child stars is a cliche at this point, with many unfortunate stories of such performers struggling due to intense public scrutiny. Radcliffe himself dealt with his private struggles during his teen years, including an over-reliance on alcohol, which he has been sober from since 2010. But while the actor certainly dealt with the trials and tribulations of being arguably the most famous child performer of the century, he thankfully came out of a decade at Hogwarts stronger and more creatively fulfilled than ever. Now, a new "Harry Potter" TV show is coming to HBO, and while the jury is out on whether it will be a worthwhile endeavor, some fans are speculating that certain cast members from the "Harry Potter" movies could appear as a way of passing the torch to the next generation.

But if Radcliffe, in particular, were to show up, who would he even play? Well, The Boy Who Lived himself has a suggestion.