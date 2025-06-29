Kristen Stewart Debuted In An Awful Prequel To A Live-Action Adaptation Of A Classic Cartoon

Every career has to start somewhere, but it's hard to imagine anyone ending up with a truly brilliant career when their first film appearance was in the truly terrible 2000 comedy prequel "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas." Somehow, Brian Levant's critically panned 1994 film adaptation of the 1960s animated series "The Flintstones" was a box office hit for Universal, and it ended up making a prequel that came out six years later. Not only was it an unwanted, bizarre film, but it didn't even have the stars from the original, as apparently John Goodman, who played Fred Flintstone, begged producer Stephen Spielberg to keep him out of any future "Flintstones" films.

Starring Mark Addy as Fred Flintstone and Stephen Baldwin as Barney Rubble (replacing Rick Moranis), "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" tells the story of Fred and Barney meeting and falling in love with their future wives, Wilma (Kristen Johnston) and Betty (Jane Krakowski), and it was a massive flop. Nowadays, it's kind of an oddity, a weird little footnote in franchise adaptation history ... except that it's also where Academy Award-nominated talent Kristen Stewart made her (uncredited) film debut. It's true: She might be better known these days for starring in the "Twilight" films before trying to fully eschew that image (becoming an indie darling before being nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's 2021 film memoir "Spencer"), but once upon a time, Stewart was just a child actor trying to break into the industry.