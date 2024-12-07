10 Famous Actors You Didn't Notice As Extras In Movies & TV Shows

Show business is notoriously tough — and before actors make it big, they end up taking small parts to get by. It's inevitable, and if an aspiring actor doesn't book something super lucrative like, say, a national commercial (which can provide solid payouts every time they air), they probably turn to background work to make ends meet and get some exposure. All of this is to say that, if you're enjoying a slightly older movie or TV show, you might see a familiar face in a background scene from time to time. So, which of your favorite famous actors worked as an extra before they got their big break?

From an actor who eventually became a duchess to a handful of Oscar winners to the star of a breakout Netflix hit, here are just a few performers you can spot in the background or in small roles from their early days in the industry. Go back and check out these projects and see if you can spot them just for fun; we've included some wonderfully low-res photos to help you track these famous faces down.