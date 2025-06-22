Why Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane Left Suits After Seven Seasons

"Suits" was a big show, no question of that, especially in the ranks of basic cable fare in the mid-2000s, but when the British royal family comes calling, priorities have to make a dramatic shift. Markle began dating Prince Harry back in 2016, but when the public became aware of their courtship, the clock probably started ticking in the heads of those "Suits" producers. The show had already lived quite a life by the time 2017 arrived, and it was such a wild situation; the stars had really aligned for her in some very real ways, so an exit just made a lot of sense for everyone involved.

At the tail end of "Suits" season 7, Meghan Markle's character was written off the show. Rachel Zane bids the series farewell in season 7, episode 16's aptly-titled "Good-Bye," and the team managed to craft a nice, happy ending as she departed the show. Rachel Zane eventually marries Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross. He was also leaving the show after season 7, and it's rare to have the opportunity to wrap things up in such a nice little bow. Sometimes the creative deities smile upon you, and they had the perfect outlet to write off two characters on a hit series, providing them with the perfect resolution. (Though Mike Ross would come back in season 9!)

While this change likely doesn't come as a shock to new viewers who are more familiar with Markle as the Duchess, the people who were around for the initial airing of "Suits" understood that Rachel's departure added to the show's larger lore, as not every series can boast an acting member of the British royal family among its ranks. It's just another quirk for a series that has traveled a long and winding broadcast road since beginning on the USA Network before finding its way into so many homes through streaming means over time.