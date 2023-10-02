Suits Season 9 Isn't On Netflix – But We Know Where You Can Watch It Instead

Those are merely the options for subscription streaming services. Fortunately, USA Network never got caught up in the exclusivity game that has plagued the streaming era. That being the case, the show is also available to rent and/or purchase from a variety of digital retailers, for those who would prefer to go that route. Also, for physical media lovers out there, the show is also readily available on Blu-ray and DVD. So, you could either just pick up season 9 or, if you're really feeling it, just grab the entire series box set. The point is that viewers have plenty of options.

Even so, it is a little frustrating that Netflix, for whatever reason, has all but the final season of "Suits." As of this writing, the streaming service has not addressed why they don't have season 9 available for subscribers. It very well could be some sort of contract issue, which would explain why Prime Video does have the final season. Peacock seized on the situation back in July by pointing out that they are the only place to watch all nine seasons of the show.

But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal 😘 https://t.co/Y0b3zPZcQ7 — Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2023

"But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal," Peacock quipped on Twitter. Who knows? Maybe with the renewed popularity, a revival could be on the horizon. Netflix has saved many shows in the past. For now, viewers can at least watch the ninth season with relative ease elsewhere.