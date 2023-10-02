Suits Season 9 Isn't On Netflix – But We Know Where You Can Watch It Instead
One of the most fascinating stories of the year in the television world has been the shocking re-emergence of "Suits." The long-running USA Network TV show went off the air for good in 2019 and has been readily available to stream ever since. Yet, once the show hit Netflix several months back, it absolutely exploded in popularity, shattering streaming records. It's been interesting to watch it all unfold. Unfortunately for viewers though, Netflix has brought forth an incomplete version of the show, as "Suits" season 9 — the final season — is missing from the service. Fear not though, as viewers have several options once they've burned through the first eight seasons.
"Suits" season 9 is currently streaming on two other major streaming services. Peacock has all nine seasons of the show, making it a very viable option. For those who finished the first eight seasons on Netflix and need another option, season 9 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Prime Video only has season 9 though, so you'll need to watch the first eight seasons elsewhere. As for what awaits Zane and the gang in the final season? The official synopsis for "Suits" season 9 reads as follows:
The final season of Suits picks up with Manhattan corporate law firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht). After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the most important person to him: Donna (Sarah Rafferty). Season 9 follows the legendary lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm's tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha.
One season, multiple options
Those are merely the options for subscription streaming services. Fortunately, USA Network never got caught up in the exclusivity game that has plagued the streaming era. That being the case, the show is also available to rent and/or purchase from a variety of digital retailers, for those who would prefer to go that route. Also, for physical media lovers out there, the show is also readily available on Blu-ray and DVD. So, you could either just pick up season 9 or, if you're really feeling it, just grab the entire series box set. The point is that viewers have plenty of options.
Even so, it is a little frustrating that Netflix, for whatever reason, has all but the final season of "Suits." As of this writing, the streaming service has not addressed why they don't have season 9 available for subscribers. It very well could be some sort of contract issue, which would explain why Prime Video does have the final season. Peacock seized on the situation back in July by pointing out that they are the only place to watch all nine seasons of the show.
But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits.
This tweet was approved by Legal 😘 https://t.co/Y0b3zPZcQ7
— Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2023
"But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal," Peacock quipped on Twitter. Who knows? Maybe with the renewed popularity, a revival could be on the horizon. Netflix has saved many shows in the past. For now, viewers can at least watch the ninth season with relative ease elsewhere.