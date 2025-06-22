The Original John Wick Had A Surprisingly Shocking Number Of Kills

Since there have been action movies there have been icons of the genre, from the adventurers of the 1950s serials on which Indiana Jones was based to the ultra-macho action heroes of the 1980s. In the 2020s, arguably the epitome of the modern action hero is John Wick. That's not to say we're not inundated with similarly tough, seemingly unkillable examples of the archetype. From Alan Ritchson's "Reacher" to pretty much any role played by Jason Statham, we're surrounded by invulnerable badasses whose punching and shooting skills are unmatched. Interestingly enough, Ritchson himself has commented on what modern action heroes get wrong, highlighting this sense that these characters just can't be defeated as a major flaw that lowers the stakes.

The John Wick franchise itself is arguably to blame for much of this. Since 2014's "John Wick," the character has simply become more and more overpowered, besting entire hordes of thugs to the point that /Film's Witney Seibold summed up 2023's "John Wick: Chapter 4" as proof that an action movie can have too much action.

But that doesn't mean the first installment was any sort of tame action outing. The film introduced Reeves' hitman as an unstoppable force feared by criminals the world over. In fact, John Wick kills a total of 77 people in the first movie as opposed to 51 in the sequel (by the fourth installment he was up to 140). The body count of a "John Wick" movie has since become a defining element of the saga, which is why it's particularly surprising to hear that the script for the first film was originally a much different movie in that regard.