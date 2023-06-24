Lionsgate Proved To Be A Hard Sell When It Came To John Wick

With "John Wick: Chapter 4" smashing franchise box office records, the "John Wick" saga has completed its transformation from B-movie experiment to reliable blockbuster IP. But the journey hasn't been all that easy. In fact, establishing John Wick as an action hero was, at times, almost as much of an ordeal as the hitman-for-hire's blood-drenched quest for revenge.

Basil Iwanyk, producer and founder of Thunder Road Films, the company behind the "John Wick" movies, bought the original "John Wick" script from writer Derek Kolstad, before sending it over to Keanu Reeves. And as it turned out, Reeves was eager to play what he saw as a "full-blooded" role, with the star recalling how he initially made some notes on the script before suggesting his former stunt double from "The Matrix" Chad Stahelski and his business partner David Leitch as directors. The pair met with Iwanyk and the rest was action movie history ... kind of.

Even after assembling the all-star team that would eventually catapult "John Wick" into blockbuster franchise territory, things wouldn't necessarily be easy for Iwanyk. That was mainly because Thunder Road was financing the whole thing without the involvement of a major studio. And before John Wick could rampage across big screens around the world, someone had to buy the movie, which proved to be a challenge even Baba Yaga himself struggled to overcome.