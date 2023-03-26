Will There Be More John Wick Spin-Offs? Producer Says Yes, And That's A Great Thing [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The latest installment of "John Wick" ended on a somewhat ambiguous note. Looking at just the surface, it sure seems like John Wick is dead and gone. But if you know anything about franchises, you'd understand that no character is truly dead unless we get to see the life leave their eyes, and sometimes even that isn't enough. In this series specifically, a shot to the head is the only thing in the world we can trust to kill John Wick.

But let's assume he is dead for a moment and ask ourselves, can the franchise survive without Wick at the center? After this latest film, the answer seems like a clear-cut yes. The movie introduces Akira (Rina Sawayama), who's now motivated to get revenge on Caine (Donnie Yen) for killing her father. It's easy to see a movie centered around these characters; it could be a lot like Quentin Tarantino's vision of a third "Kill Bill" film, one that would've centered on the daughter of slain Vernita Green growing up and getting her revenge on the Bride.

There's also the mystery around characters like Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson) and Sofia (Halle Berry), two dog-owning assassins with unspecified origins. And then of course there are characters like Winston (Ian McShane) and the Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), two powerful figures whose lives we've only gotten a glimpse of.

These questions of what to do next are now more pressing than ever, because /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong recently interviewed Erica Lee, a producer for the series, who confirmed, "Yeah, we're definitely developing more spin-offs."