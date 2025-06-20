Steven Spielberg's Jaws Almost Got A Comedic Sequel That Sounds Amazing

How do you follow up a genre-defining, career-making, massively successful cinematic watershed motion picture like "Jaws?" The answer, apparently, is to make a string of sequels that succumb to increasingly diminished returns. While "Jaws 2" is a highly decent yet nowhere near as stellar follow-up that provided essentially more of the same thrills as the original (which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month), "Jaws 3" is rightfully regarded as a massive let-down (and the less said about the embarrassment that is "Jaws: The Revenge," the better). Yes, "Jaws 3" is a generally fun, morally prescient time if you take it as a standalone shark thriller movie, but it's still a sad excuse for a sequel to one of the greatest movies ever made. It also begs another, more pressing question: How in the world did this happen?

The answer to that varies with each sequel, of course, and yet there may be a particular circumstance to blame in the case of "Jaws 3." Despite franchise filmmaking being a relatively new thing for major Hollywood studios in the early 1980s, the same goals applied back then as they do now when it comes to executives looking to sequelize, with risk aversion and trend-chasing chief among them. "Jaws" became such a phenomenon so rapidly that in the time between its release and 1978's first sequel, a half dozen or more imitators, rip-offs, also-rans, and the like hit cinema screens around the world. "More of the same" wasn't going to cut it, in other words; if "Jaws" was to continue as a property, Universal Pictures needed to find a gimmick.

Although the short-lived 3-D revival trend of the early '80s eventually became that gimmick, it turns out that producers Richard Zanuck and David Brown hit upon a much more inventive wild swing of a gimmick before landing on the third dimension. After "Jaws," Universal scored another box office smash of a different sort with "National Lampoon's Animal House" in 1978, and the success of that film (plus its own wave of imitators) inspired Zanuck and Brown to pursue the idea of making the third "Jaws" movie a full-on comedic sequel. And though their plan ended up falling apart, the people the producers involved — including "National Lampoon" guru Matty Simmons, screenwriter John Hughes, and director Joe Dante — might have made one of the most subversive sequels ever, had they gotten their "Jaws" project swimming.