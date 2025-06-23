William Shatner's Kirk Made His Return In A Star Trek Short Film You Probably Missed

The first of the shorts came about in 2022 when OTOY CEO Urbach and Gene Roddenberry's son Rod were conducting interviews for the Blu-ray release of "The Cage," the original "Star Trek" pilot episode. They had intended to interview actress Laurel Goodwin (who played the character Yeoman Colt in "The Cage"), but she passed away that February. The initial plan was to — just for fun, really — de-age Goodwin and place her on a digital version of the "The Cage" sets, making the interview look like it was a vintage conversation from the 1960s. They would be able to use Urbach's wife, Mahé Thaissa, as a stand-in model for Goodwin, as the two just happened to bear a canny resemblance.

Urbach and Roddenberry, however, came up with what they thought was a fun idea. Expounding on a 1998 "Star Trek" comic book called "Star Trek: Early Voyages," the pair came up with a short film featuring the Colt character (her officer's serial number was 765874), and starring Thaissa as the character's digital stand-in. The short featured Colt traveling through time and witnessing small snippets of "Star Trek" history, reaching an ineffable sense of nirvana as a result. The idea was that Colt had somehow evolved into an "Observer," a being that had an expansive, nonlinear view of history.

In the second short, called "765874 — Memory Wall" (2022), Thaissa returned to play Observer Colt, this time visiting the events of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." The short expands on a passage from that film's novelization, which implied that Spock's mind-meld with the massive, all-encompassing machine V'Ger transformed the Vulcan into an Observer. He, too, now had an expansive view of history.

Actor Lawrence Selleck stood in for Leonard Nimoy. He wore prosthetics to match Nimoy's features, and his performance was "enhanced" by the OTOY team to make him look more realistically like Nimoy. (Yes, the filmmakers got permission from Nimoy's estate to do this.) The third short in the series, "765874 — Regeneration" (2023), was extrapolated from William Shater's 1995 novel "The Ashes of Eden," wherein Kirk was resurrected following the events of "Star Trek: Generations."