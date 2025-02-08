Why Spock And Saavik's Child Was Cut From Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

When Robert Wise's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" beamed into theaters on December 7, 1979, it was a gift to the fanbase that had grown up around "The Original Series" after NBC canceled it in 1969, and a cordial invitation to everyone else to join the voyages of the Starship Enterprise. When the $44 million film grossed a disappointing $83 million in the United States, the future of "Star Trek" was once again uncertain.

The issue with Wise's film is that it was too reverent in tone and, for newcomers, staid in comparison to the lightsabers-and-blasters derring-do of "Star Wars." Perhaps most damaging of all, it didn't naturally lead to a sequel. Where was "Star Trek" to boldly go from this tepidly received epic (which has found its vociferous defenders over the years)?

The unexpected answer was to blend Gene Roddenberry's socially conscious sci-fi saga with naval warfare yarns like Patrick O'Brian Aubrey and Maturin's series of books, and submarine movies like "Run Silent, Run Deep" and "The Enemy Within." Throw in a director who wasn't a fan of the show (Nicholas Meyer), and you end up with the masterful "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Released during that magical summer of 1982, Meyer's movie made $80 million in the U.S. on a far more manageable budget of $12 million and remains the franchise's feature gold standard 43 years after its release.

But "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" was not without its risks. In killing off Leonard Nimoy's Spock, the franchise was suddenly looking at a future without its most beloved character. This was, of course, unthinkable, which is why the next movie, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," was all about rescuing the character from the unstable planet Genesis. And yet the most interesting development in Spock's life was conceived before his death in the second movie. Had all gone according to the franchise's new plan, Saavik, Spock's Vulcan protégé, was supposed to be pregnant with his child, which would've been revealed in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Why didn't this come to pass?