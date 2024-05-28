Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Was Forced To Follow A Strict William Shatner Rule

Two of the credited screenwriters on Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" were Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes, the screenwriters behind the Frankie Avalon/Annette Funicello flick "Back to the Beach," the two-Van-Dammes-for-the-price-of-one movie "Double Impact," and the 1999 would-be Oscar darling "Anna and the King." "Star Trek IV" was one of their first major screenwriting gigs, and it was a dizzying experience. The screenwriters remembered meeting with Nimoy and with producer Harve Bennett for a brainstorming session, and it seems that no one could come to any kind of solid conclusions. Bennett mentioned that he wanted the next movie to be a throwback to "The City on the Edge of Forever," one of the most celebrated episodes of the series. Nimoy was in a weird headspace, talking about environmentalism and biodiversity. Meerson recalls: "Leonard started talking about plankton, cells, that cells become plankton, that things eat plankton ... and that's when whales entered the conversation."

That's how "Star Trek IV" became the "save the whales" movie, when it was originally going to be about saving something much smaller instead.

These stories were all told in the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross. Meerson and Krikes talked about the process of writing the film, and some of the strange mandates handed to them by the studio. For one, they had to keep Eddie Murphy in mind as a potential guest star. Murphy was an enormous box office draw at the time, and he had expressed some interest.

Frustratingly, Meerson and Krikes were ordered to include as much Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) as possible. Kirk, they were told, had to instigate every action in the movie.