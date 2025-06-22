How Much Beck's Mansion From Reacher Season 3 Costs In Real Life

Back in "Reacher" season 1, the show's production team built an entire town in a Canadian cornfield. Due to the global pandemic, the series was limited in terms of where it could and couldn't film, which meant its crew was restricted to mostly shooting on their own sets. This impressively expansive set stood in for the fictional town of Margrave, Georgia, and in season 3, the show once again used Canada as a stand-in for the U.S. This time, however, its crew members didn't have to build a set from scratch.

In "Reacher" season 3 (in which the action series got its mojo back), Zachary Beck's mansion stands on several acres of premium Maine property. The real house actually stands on 88 acres in the Pulpit Ridge area of Caledon, Ontario, Canada. Escarpment House is a 14,000 square foot luxury estate that boasts five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathrooms, alongside a pool, hot tub, steam room, gym, billiards table, theatre room, meeting spaces, and wood-burning fireplaces. In the show, Beck and his lackeys routinely dispose of bodies by hurling them off a cliff at the back of the property into a vast ocean, which Reacher himself also uses to sneak out of the grounds at night. In reality, no such cliff exists. The house is surrounded by countryside, though it isn't too far from Lake Ontario.

If you're a "Reacher" fan who wouldn't mind having a look around Escarpment House and reliving Alan Ritchson's season 3 exploits, there's good news. Longridge Partners rents out the property to guests so you don't actually need to be able to buy the place in order to see it. The bad news is you'll have to pay a hefty sum for the privilege. During peak season, Escarpment House retreats cost $4,415 a night, while off-season sees the nightly price drop to $2,575. A month's rent just to stay in the house for one night? Seems reasonable.

If you happen to be an international arms dealer posing as a rug salesman, then you might just be in the market for such a property ... though you're going to have to shell out several million dollars for the privilege. According to Canadian real-estate website Zolo, Escarpment House last sold in 2018 for $9 million CAD, which works out to around $6.6 million USD.