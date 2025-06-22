How Much Beck's Mansion From Reacher Season 3 Costs In Real Life
"Reacher" season 3 was based on the best of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books: "Persuader." That meant we finally got to see Child's hulking hero skulking around a mansion on-screen for the first time, and judging by the fact "Reacher" season 3 broke a huge Prime Video record, it was all a big success.
Season 3 of the popular streaming series saw the titular ex-Army officer infiltrating the mansion of shady rug salesman Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall. DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) previously sent one of her informants into Beck's operation, only for her to go missing, which is why Reacher is tasked with following in her footsteps and uncovering the secrets of Beck's dodgy dealings. The rest of the season was a delight for action fans as we essentially got to see Alan Ritchson's Reacher taking down an entire crew from within. As /Film's Jacob Hall put it, the whole thing is akin to "watching the shark from 'Jaws' let loose in a swimming pool crowded with bad dudes who have it coming."
Ritchson's giant frame wreaking havoc within the confines of a refined mansion was a nice visual contrast that spoke to the show's underlying appeal (large man punches smaller men). The final episode saw Beck's mansion play host to an all-out brawl in which Reacher and his gang took down the villainous Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) and trashed large parts of the stately home and its grounds in the process. In real life, however, Beck's mansion is still very much standing, and if you feel like reliving the magic of "Reacher" season 3, it can be yours for a few million dollars.
Zachary Beck's mansion is a real luxury estate in Canada, and it's not cheap
Back in "Reacher" season 1, the show's production team built an entire town in a Canadian cornfield. Due to the global pandemic, the series was limited in terms of where it could and couldn't film, which meant its crew was restricted to mostly shooting on their own sets. This impressively expansive set stood in for the fictional town of Margrave, Georgia, and in season 3, the show once again used Canada as a stand-in for the U.S. This time, however, its crew members didn't have to build a set from scratch.
In "Reacher" season 3 (in which the action series got its mojo back), Zachary Beck's mansion stands on several acres of premium Maine property. The real house actually stands on 88 acres in the Pulpit Ridge area of Caledon, Ontario, Canada. Escarpment House is a 14,000 square foot luxury estate that boasts five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathrooms, alongside a pool, hot tub, steam room, gym, billiards table, theatre room, meeting spaces, and wood-burning fireplaces. In the show, Beck and his lackeys routinely dispose of bodies by hurling them off a cliff at the back of the property into a vast ocean, which Reacher himself also uses to sneak out of the grounds at night. In reality, no such cliff exists. The house is surrounded by countryside, though it isn't too far from Lake Ontario.
If you're a "Reacher" fan who wouldn't mind having a look around Escarpment House and reliving Alan Ritchson's season 3 exploits, there's good news. Longridge Partners rents out the property to guests so you don't actually need to be able to buy the place in order to see it. The bad news is you'll have to pay a hefty sum for the privilege. During peak season, Escarpment House retreats cost $4,415 a night, while off-season sees the nightly price drop to $2,575. A month's rent just to stay in the house for one night? Seems reasonable.
If you happen to be an international arms dealer posing as a rug salesman, then you might just be in the market for such a property ... though you're going to have to shell out several million dollars for the privilege. According to Canadian real-estate website Zolo, Escarpment House last sold in 2018 for $9 million CAD, which works out to around $6.6 million USD.