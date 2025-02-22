Why Zachary Beck From Reacher Season 3 Looks So Familiar

Only a year after taking a ride with the Griswolds, Hall reunited with Hughes for the latter's directorial debut with 1984's "Sixteen Candles." The film sees Hall playing Farmer Ted, the geek who is keen on the affections of Sam Baker (Molly Ringwald), who herself only has eyes for the hunky Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). Hall would then go on to star in Hughes' films "The Breakfast Club" and "Weird Science," both of which hit theaters in 1985 and, much like "Sixteen Candles," have undergone plenty of critical analysis and re-examining in the decades since then.

While Hall hasn't commented on how these films have been viewed through a modern lens, all three movies certainly have issues. While Ted might be "nice" in "Sixteen Candles," the scene in the film where characters converse about and allude to a girl being date-raped certainly isn't. That's to say nothing of "Weird Science," a movie in which two horny teens use their programming know-how to create a woman so they can essentially enslave her. (There's a reason more recent teen comedies have paid homage to Hughes' work while fixing its worst parts.)

As for "The Breakfast Club," the whole film is about its characters being more than the stereotypes they're associated with (a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal). Be that as it may, the fact that one of them ends up getting a makeover that supposedly improves them undercuts a lot of what the movie is going for and proves these kids didn't learn anything useful in detention (except how to dance in a library). As for those who disagree, /Film's BJ Colangelo has the hot take you've been searching for.