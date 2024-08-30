Netflix's New Superbad-Esque Comedy Fixes The Worst Part Of A John Hughes Classic

Connor and Eddie aren't able to get into the big party in "Incoming," so they steal a car for some joyriding in the hopes maybe they can find a way in. Once they arrive, however, the blonde and popular Katrina Aurienna (TikTok star Loren Gray) gets in their car. The duo now have the most popular girl in school, blackout drunk in the back of their car, because she drunkenly confuses them for her Uber. She demands the pair take her to Taco Bell (also claiming that she lives there) and they fulfill her request, resulting in an incredibly sloppy backseat mukbang. At one point, Katrina passes out, and instead of taking advantage of her, the duo tries to figure out what to do with her.

Unfortunately for them, Taco Bell fights back with a vengeance and she unconsciously defecates all over the backseat of the car. The boys debate whether or not they should leave her at the fire department as someone else's problem, but they eventually decide to clean her up, clean up the car, and take her back to their house so she can safely sleep it off. They even go to a store to purchase supplies to hose her off and put on new clothing while washing her poop-stained dress.

When she wakes up in Eddie's house the next day, she immediately responds with violence, assuming the two have taken advantage of her. But when she realizes that they took care of her when she was extremely vulnerable, she thanks them for being gentlemen and even invites them to sit with her and her upperclassman friends during a school assembly (which is unheard of for freshman). Their social status improves in high school not because they "scored with the most popular girl in school," but because they saw a vulnerable girl in need of help and did the right thing — even when it came at the expense of their comfort.

As teen culture evolves, the tropes in teen movies must evolve with them. When it comes to the case of "geeks get the drunk, popular blonde in their car" trope, "Incoming" got it right.

"Incoming" is now streaming on Netflix.