John Wick 4's Original Title Almost Spoiled The Entire Movie

This article contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

John Wick didn't become this generation's pre-eminent action hero by dying, but it sure didn't hurt. Back in 2014, the character debuted in his first movie, which introduced Keanu Reeves as an aggrieved former hitman who sets out on a blood-drenched quest for revenge after the son of a crime boss breaks into his home and kills John's new puppy. That's enough to send anyone into a blind rage, but Reeves' character took his time, unearthing his weapons from beneath concrete in a sledgehammer scene that saw the actor take a surprisingly method approach, before tracking down everyone responsible for the poor pup's death. Only after this did he let his aggression out, laying waste to 77 people across the film's runtime, before finally offing Michael Nyqvist's Russian crime lord Viggo Tarasov in a satisfying conclusion that underlined the myth of John Wick in the public consciousness.

John Wick has increased in power with every subsequent entry in the franchise. Chad Stahelski, the director of every film in the main saga, has upped the body count for most of the sequels (it took a slight dip in "John Wick: Chapter 2"). But it's not just that the kills have increased and become more and more elaborate — Wick himself has basically become indestructible, to the point it lowers the stakes enough to, dare I say, make the films a tad boring?

That's not to say that the movies aren't impressive in terms of the action. The choreography reached impressive levels in 2023's "John Wick: Chapter 4," which featured one of the best action scenes ever filmed. Still, Reeves overcoming wave after wave of enemies and walking away ready to fight another day was becoming a bit tiresome by that point. Then, John Wick died in one of the series' most shocking moments that was almost given away by the film's original title.