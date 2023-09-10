Keanu Reeves Went Full Method For John Wick's Sledgehammer Scene

The "John Wick" series is known for subverting action movie tropes. It's part of what has made the Keanu Reeves-led films such a success, with the latest entry, "John Wick: Chapter 4," headshoting a new franchise box office record on its opening weekend. The saga of Baba Yaga has now officially passed the $1 billion mark at the box office, proving that "John Wick" is a bonafide blockbuster franchise.

But while a huge part of the films' success has been upending genre clichés and basically inventing a whole new action subgenre — think "Nobody," "Atomic Blonde," and "Sisu" — sometimes the films just lean into the standard tricks of action movie-making. Case in point: the famous "Baba Yaga" sequence in 2014's "John Wick." The inaugural (and still the best, by the way) entry in the franchise features so many classic John Wick moments, but the scene where Michael Nyqvist's Russian crime lord Viggo Tarasov brings his son, Losef (Alfie Allen), up to date on the legend of John Wick is a standout.

In the famous sequence, Tarasov tells his son how Wick is "the one you send to kill the f***ing boogeyman," while shots of Reeves' assassin using a sledgehammer to unearth his buried weapons are intercut throughout. This is an example of having everyone but the protagonist himself talk about how incredible their skills are — a trick that's been used throughout action movie history to build tension before we, the audience, see the hero demonstrate his or her skills for the first time. In this case, it was also a chance for Reeves to foreshadow what would become his famous commitment to doing his own stunt work throughout the "John Wick" films.