Chad Stahelski Finally Confirms The John Wick Timeline

John Wick might be superhumanly capable of taking on armies of highly-trained enemies, but that doesn't mean he doesn't get tired. In fact, Keanu Reeves' ability to convey the physical toll that comes with his character's quest for vengeance has been a highlight of the "John Wick" movies — helping to humanize the titular assassin when he could all too easily come off as a blank-faced, unfeeling psychopath.

Further emphasizing the sheer endurance it takes to consistently battle through waves of attackers is the way each film basically picks up from where the last left off. There is no easing back into the action with the second and third entries. Once "John Wick: Chapter 2" and "John Wick: Chapter 3" start, it's as if they've been playing out the whole time you've been doing other things and we're just dipping straight back into the ongoing action.

This means that over the course of three films packed with action movie majesty, John Wick has seemingly spent a lifetime traveling the globe and fighting for revenge, freedom, and eventually his life, when in fact it's only been a very short time.

Estimates of exactly how much time passes from the start of "John Wick" to the end of "John Wick: Chapter 3" have ranged from a month to a couple of weeks. Thankfully, with the arrival of "John Wick: Chapter 4," franchise director Chad Stahelski has clarified just how long Baba Yaga has been gun-fu-ing his way through the criminal underworld. And it's even shorter than you thought.