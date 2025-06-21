Before Severance, Britt Lower Guest Starred In This Perfect It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode

In "The Gang Gets Romantic," roommates and best friends Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) and Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney) come up with yet another harebrained scheme to lure women into their apartment — they'll list their apartment as an Airbnb in a scenario that Mac decides is a "meet-cute" (yes, like one you'd find in a romantic comedy). In their own run-down apartment, Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) and Dennis' dad Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) decide to do the same thing, even though the two men share a bed and, among other disgusting habits, Frank regularly cleans his feet with what he calls a "toe-knife."

When Britt Lower's Lisa shows up, Dennis and Mac share one of their rooms and give her the free one ... but they're disappointed when her husband Greg (Timm Sharp) comes with her. Naturally, the two men frantically eavesdrop on the couple and realize they're fighting, so Mac tries to create a romantic comedy device by setting Greg up with the remaining member of the gang, Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson). If you've ever watched "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," you know that Dee isn't particularly smooth in scenarios like this, so she completely screws it up and freaks Greg out in the process, so Mac hastily switches gears and decides he should seduce Greg because he heard the couple arguing about "Teddy" and assumes that Greg had an affair with another man. (Oh, and in Charlie and Frank's apartment, they're disappointed when the Austrians they think will be two hot girls are a father and son, but the four of them turn out to have quite a bit in common.)

Teddy, as it turns out, is the name of Lisa and Greg's deceased child (which sounds dark if you've never watched the show but is extremely on-brand for the series, overall). There was no way Mac and Dennis were going to succeed in this plan, but the fact that they reopened this emotional wound certainly doesn't help! Lower is great in the episode, which won't surprise you if you've seen her astounding dual performance on "Severance."