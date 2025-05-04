Before Severance, Adam Scott And Britt Lower Starred In A Canceled Sitcom... As Spouses

On the hit Apple TV+ series "Severance," TV megastar Adam Scott plays Mark, a man grieving the loss of his wife. As a means to cope, he accepts a job at the mysterious Lumon Corporation, a strange corporate edifice on the edge of town. Lumon has developed a technique that allows it to "sever" some of its employees; that is, employees have a computer chip implanted in their brains that separates their memories of the outside world from when they're off the clock and their memories of the workday. It's the ultimate in work-life balance. Outside Mark, his "Outie," is depressed and struggling, but Inside Mark, his "Innie," is chipper and positive.

Advertisement

At the beginning of "Severance," Innie Mark is introduced to Helly (Britt Lower), a new co-worker. Helly is unhappy with the idea of severance and initially tries to escape the Lumon offices. Helly's Outie, however, keeps walking back in. Over the course of the episodes that follow, Innie Mark and Innie Helly begin developing a friendship and then a romance. They also start investigating just what it is that Lumon does. (What on Earth, for instance, is "macrodata refinement" and why are they doing it? And why are goats being kept in one of the offices in the Lumon building?) Of course, "Severance" takes many twists and turns along the way, in time revealing a lot more about Helly's Outie.

Fans of "Severance" may be surprised to learn that Scott and Lower have appeared together on a TV series before. From 2017-2018, Scott and Craig Robinson co-starred in the short-lived — and not terribly well-remembered — Fox sitcom "Ghosted," a comedic riff on "The X-Files." On "Ghosted," Scott played a paranormal investigator named Max Jennifer, with Britt Lower portraying Max's often-unseen wife Claire.

Advertisement