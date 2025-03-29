Severance's Pilot Episode Originally Had A Different Innie Waking Up On The Table

In the first episode of Dan Erickson's dystopian corporate drama "Severance," a woman named Helly R. (Britt Lower) awakens on a corporate meeting table next to an intercom. She is dressed in office-friendly clothing yet has no memory of how she got there. A voice on the intercom introduces himself as Mark (Adam Scott) and begins speaking to Helly in a disturbingly friendly fashion. It's eventually explained to Helly — and, by extension, the viewers — that she has been "severed." She now works for Lumon, a company that's implemented a revolutionary medical technique into their employees' work-life balance. While they are in the office, a chip implanted in their brains will block all memories of the outside world. When they leave the office, the chip switches off, leaving them unable to recall a single thing from their day at Lumon.

This, of course, causes Lumon employees' personalities to bifurcate. The office workers, nicknamed "innies," have no knowledge of their outside selves, leaving them to discover who they are through their interoffice relationships. Meanwhile, the "outies" all have very good reasons for wanting to forget eight hours of their lives every day. Over time, Helly and Mark learn to trust each other, as well as their two other office mates: Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry).

Show creator Dan Erickson has been very open about both the pop cultural titles and real-life experiences that inspired "Severance" and hosted an AMA session on Reddit back in 2022 to talk about the series and some of his original ideas for it. Notably, he revealed that Helly wasn't initially supposed to be the one who woke up on that table in the pilot episode. It was meant to be Mark.

