After he meets Optics and Design department head Burt (Christopher Walken) and gets over his overzealous corporate attitude, Irving B. (John Turturro) establishes himself as one of the most insightful, rebellious, and driven innies on the entire show. Once season 1 introduces us to his outie, Irving Bailiff, we find out that there's a reason for this: Mr. Bailiff is a very cool figure with an implied military background. He spends his downtime hanging out with his equally cool dog, compiling information about Lumon, and rocking out while obsessively painting pictures of what we eventually learn is the elevator to the testing floor.

Since there appears to be some memory bleed between Irving's innie and outie selves, Irving B.'s deep love for Burt ultimately affects his outie as well, which creates some speed bumps in his life after innie Irving gets fired for exposing Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) in "Woe's Hollow." Ultimately, however, even heartbreak isn't enough to deter Irving Bailiff. Sure, things don't end very well for him, romantically speaking — but at least he, Burt, and Burt's partner Cecil Fields (John Noble) are able to talk things through like adults.

The last we see of Irving is in season 2, episode 9, "The After Hours," when Burt forces him to leave the town of Kier by train, very possibly for good. While this might seem like a downer ending, Irving ultimately doesn't seem to mind too much. He's a survivor who, at the end of the day, is off to have new adventures with his cool dog. There's still a lot we don't know about him, but there's every reason to suspect that Irving will be just fine.

