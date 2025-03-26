The 5 Most Important Reveals In Severance Season 2, Ranked

Are there any "Severance" scenes that are not important? The show infuses every single second with so much meaning that even the worst "Severance" season 2 episode is a tense affair, packed with seriously interesting Lumon lore and important character backstory. The sophomore season is particularly great at delivering a steady barrage of tense, meaningful moments, all of which seem like they might have the potential to change the course of the show for good — and surprisingly, many do precisely that.

Advertisement

Because of this, ranking the very best revelations of "Severance" season 2 is no easy task because the viewer is so spoiled for choice. As such, some fans may very well — and justifiably, since it's a brilliant sequence — be annoyed to find out that, say, Mr. Milchick's (Tramell Tillman) amazing out-of-the-blue season finale dance number that unveils Lumon's strange Choreography and Merriment department is absent from this list.

However, there's a method to the madness. The five "Severance" season 2 revelations listed here, are not only brilliant, chill-inducing moments in their own right. More than any other scenes in the season, they also carry far deeper meanings that make a massive impact in the later events, and will no doubt continue to do so when "Severance" season 3 eventually arrives.

Advertisement