Before Andor, Adria Arjona Lost Out On Another Big Role In The Star Wars Galaxy

Adria Arjona cemented herself in the pages of "Star Wars" history with her turn as Bix Caleen in "Andor." Specifically, with her character arc in season 2 of the Disney+ series, Arjona helped transform Bix into a wildly important, unforgettable figure in a galaxy far, far away. Bix was part of the tragic yet touching romance with Cassian, a doomed romance that helped shape the Rebellion as we know it. Yet, before she took on the role of Bix, Arjona nearly played an entirely different character in the franchise.

In a recent interview with StarWars.com, Arjona reflected on her time as Bix now that "Andor" season 2 is in the rearview mirror. The piece also included a pretty intriguing bit of information: it wasn't her first brush with the "Star Wars" franchise, as she auditioned for a "high-profile" role in another project. Arjona weighed in on the matter herself saying that losing out on the role, "really crushed me, because all I wanted was to be part of Star Wars and to be a Latin American woman in Star Wars." Of course, you probably noticed that there's no mention of which character Arjona originally auditioned to play.

So that begs the question, what role was Arjona up for before she landed the role of Bix? Aside from all of the live-action "Star Wars" TV shows on Disney+, Disney has made an entire trilogy of movies as well as cinematic spin-offs such as "Solo" and "Rogue One," which ultimately gave way to "Andor," since its purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. Without more information, all we can do is aimlessly speculate. Though there is one character that seems like a strong candidate.