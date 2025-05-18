The Andor Season 2 Finale Leaves A Door Open For A Surprise Character Return

The "Andor" series finale leaves the door open for Bix to survive the events of "Rogue One" and beyond. Given that the "Star Wars" franchise is continuing to explore the so-called MandoVerse through upcoming projects such as "The Mandalorian & Grogu" and "Ahsoka" season 3, it would make sense to see Adria Arjona reprise her role as Bix. Genevieve O'Reilly, whose powerful performance as Mon Mothma in the episode "Welcome to the Rebellion" should garner her Emmy consideration, made an appearance in "Ahsoka" season 1, so it would be nice to see Bix return in any capacity to honor the service of her late husband.

However, what is arguably more interesting than the possible return of Bix would be to see what becomes of her and Cassian's child. Given that "Andor" ends right where "Rogue One" begins and both of these stories directly lead into the events of "A New Hope," it's possible that Lucasfilm could explore Cassian and Bix's child as an adult. Ideally, we could meet them in the era following the rise of the First Order and the founding of the New Jedi Order. Later this year, production on Shawn Levy's "Star Wars: Starfighter" starring Ryan Gosling will begin, and it will be the first film set after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker." Not to mention, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still tapped to direct a film centered on Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the new Jedi Order. It is uncertain whether Lucasfilm has any plans to bring back Cassian and Bix's child in a future project, but the possibility of continuing the legacy of "Andor" into the future era of stories can help bring some much-needed goodwill, given that the Sequel Trilogy era remains polarizing for fans.

On the other hand, there is an argument to be made against incorporating Bix and/or her child into a future story. Perhaps Tony Gilroy would want to keep "Andor" so distinct from the broader "Star Wars" universe that to continue their stories in any way without his involvement would somehow detract from the narrative impact of his series. Maybe keeping their stories exclusively within "Andor" alone will help preserve the series' critical legacy, and can allow viewers to leave those characters' fates up to their imagination. While that is definitely an appealing concept, it would not be surprising to see any future storytellers involved at Lucasfilm wanting to revisit aspects of Gilroy's masterpiece of "Star Wars" television. After all, if done right, the prospect of Cassian and Bix's child being Force sensitive and potentially taking part in Rey's new Jedi Order could be a nice way to honor one of the many fallen heroes of the Rebellion, especially after that beautiful moment involving Cassian and the Force healer in the episode, "Messenger."

All episodes of "Andor" are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.