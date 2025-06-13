Did Star Wars Quietly Reveal Ahsoka Tano's Death? An Investigation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This post contains spoilers for Marvel's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" #5.

More than five years after the movie first hit theaters, Marvel Comics has finally finished its comic book adaptation of director J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." With the publication of the fifth and final issue in the series, those who have been interested to see how the final entry in the sequel trilogy would translate from screen to page can finally satisfy that curiosity. In fact, those who read issue #5 will notice one key addition to the film's climactic battle, one that may well add some crucial information about Ahsoka Tano.

Written by Jody Hauser with artwork by Will Sliney, the final pages of "The Rise of Skywalker" issue #5 sees Rey facing off against her estranged grandfather Palpatine alongside Kylo Ren, much as they did in the movie. However, Rey's big "I am all the Jedi" moment features one key change, with a host of Jedi Force ghosts from every era of the franchise surrounding her as she takes care of Palpatine once and for all. In the back left corner of the image, one such hooded Jedi looks rather familiar.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER comic shows Rey visited by a number of Force ghosts, including Ahsoka Tano. This seemingly confirms that, by the time of the sequel trilogy, Ahsoka has died and become one with the Force. pic.twitter.com/iciDXavr1O — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 12, 2025

Indeed, it does appear that one of these Jedi, at first glance anyway, is none other than Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice Ahsoka Tano. This is extremely important because, up to this point in the official "Star Wars" canon timeline, Ahsoka's death has not been established. Ahoska made it out of "The Clone Wars" alive and went on to live through the events of the original trilogy, appearing in "Star Wars Rebels" and the live-action "Ahsoka" TV show.

If that figure is indeed Ahsoka, the implication is that she dies at either some point during the events of the sequel trilogy or just before it. That would be, it's safe to say, a huge deal. As such, it's worth questioning if that is indeed Ahsoka and, if it's not, who might it be?