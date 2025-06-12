The Godzilla X Kong: Supernova Villain May Have Been Spoiled By One Of The Movie's Stars
It looks like the big bad of the sequel to "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" has been revealed, even if it wasn't supposed to be. Warner Bros. and Legendary announced back in May that production had begun on "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova," which will be the sixth entry in the MonsterVerse overall following "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and the aforementioned "The New Empire." Now, one of the movie's human cast members has somewhat quietly — and not so subtly — hinted at a major monster from the past getting in on the action.
Those who wish to go into "Supernova" knowing as little as possible might wish to turn back now since what comes next could be venturing into spoiler territory. With that said: Matthew Modine, of "Stranger Things" fame, is playing one of the humans who will be mixing it up with Godzilla and Kong in director Grant Sputore's "New Empire" sequel. Taking to Instagram Stories, Modine shared a screenshot as well as the poster for 1994's "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla," strongly suggesting that SpaceGodzilla is going to be part of the movie.
To make it even more clear, Modine later shared a clip from the film showing SpaceGodzilla in action. For what it's worth, the title "Supernova" already heavily suggested that SpaceGodzilla was coming to the MonsterVerse. This may have been something that Warner Bros. and/or Legendary wanted to keep under wraps, at least for a little while longer. However, it appears as though Modine didn't get the memo.
We should point out that this is not definitive confirmation. Is Modine knowingly messing with fans here? Has he seen the online speculation and simply chosen to lean into that a bit? Maybe. But it does feel far more likely that he's just letting the cat out of the bag.
SpaceGodzilla should fit right into the MonsterVerse
For those who may not be familiar, SpaceGodzilla is a pretty wild monster in the history of the "Godzilla" franchise. As part of the Heisei era films, the kaiju was created from some of Godzilla's cells, aka G-cells, that were sent into outer space. There, they were swallowed by a black hole only to be pushed out of a white hole before being, and this is a direct quote from the movie, "assimilated [by] crystal organisms during its rapid evolution [and] exposed to tremendous energies from the explosions of stars."
So yeah, it's all pretty weird. That said, SpaceGodzilla just has a very unique look, which is always a good place to start for a monster movie. While "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla" may not be one of the more acclaimed films in the history of the franchise, the monster has only appeared once, and it's been more than 30 years since he last graced the silver screen. It may well be time for him to make a comeback. It's also hard to think of a better fit for such a bizarre creature than the MonsterVerse, which has really leaned into the "let's get weird with it" elements of "Godzilla" as it's gone along.
It's also worth pointing out that no monsters that were born from the Heisei era films have been brought into the MonsterVerse just yet. We've seen the likes of Mothra, King Ghidorrah, and Rodan make their way into the property in the past, but they hail from the Showa era, which dates back to the original 1954 monster movie classic that started it all.
Official plot details for "Supernova" are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, besides Modine, we know the movie's human cast also includes the likes of Kaitlyn Dever ("The Last of Us"), "Sinners" veterans Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey ("Fear the Walking Dead"), and Sam Neill ("Peaky Blinders"), with Dan Stevens reprising his role as Trapper from "The New Empire."
"Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027.