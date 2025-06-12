The Godzilla X Kong: Supernova Villain May Have Been Spoiled By One Of The Movie's Stars

It looks like the big bad of the sequel to "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" has been revealed, even if it wasn't supposed to be. Warner Bros. and Legendary announced back in May that production had begun on "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova," which will be the sixth entry in the MonsterVerse overall following "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and the aforementioned "The New Empire." Now, one of the movie's human cast members has somewhat quietly — and not so subtly — hinted at a major monster from the past getting in on the action.

Those who wish to go into "Supernova" knowing as little as possible might wish to turn back now since what comes next could be venturing into spoiler territory. With that said: Matthew Modine, of "Stranger Things" fame, is playing one of the humans who will be mixing it up with Godzilla and Kong in director Grant Sputore's "New Empire" sequel. Taking to Instagram Stories, Modine shared a screenshot as well as the poster for 1994's "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla," strongly suggesting that SpaceGodzilla is going to be part of the movie.

To make it even more clear, Modine later shared a clip from the film showing SpaceGodzilla in action. For what it's worth, the title "Supernova" already heavily suggested that SpaceGodzilla was coming to the MonsterVerse. This may have been something that Warner Bros. and/or Legendary wanted to keep under wraps, at least for a little while longer. However, it appears as though Modine didn't get the memo.

Matthew Modine just posted a clip from Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on his Instagram stories 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Mcl61XwmY — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) June 10, 2025

We should point out that this is not definitive confirmation. Is Modine knowingly messing with fans here? Has he seen the online speculation and simply chosen to lean into that a bit? Maybe. But it does feel far more likely that he's just letting the cat out of the bag.