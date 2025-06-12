Robert Eggers' A Christmas Carol Can Actually Capture What Most Adaptations Miss

Charles Dickens' immortal novella "A Christmas Carol" was published in 1843, a year firmly within the Victorian era. During that time, England saw the gulf between the classes — which had long existed, of course — grow even wider. The Industrial Revolution brought with it a great deal of progress and prosperity for those at the top of society, and allowed for the middle class to expand to a point of becoming a major cultural influence. Yet it left those at the bottom feeling their squalor more than ever. Dickens was moved to write his tale due to the plight of working-class children that he was observing firsthand, combined with the increasing popularity of the celebration of Christmas and its emphasis on charity during that season.

The author also had deeply personal reasons for telling a story about the nasty old miser Ebenezer Scrooge learning the error of his ways, for Dickens came from a middle-class family that found itself in trouble when his father, John, was committed to a debtors' prison in London when Charles was just 12 years old. As Dickens' tale of Scrooge has endured over the centuries, it's become diluted and homogenized through no fault of its own other than its sheer popularity. Very few of the numerous adaptations of the story forget the social and ethical power behind it, though some emphasize it more than others.

While it's generally been traditional to keep the story set in its original era, some adaptations have updated it to the modern day. The one aspect that many adaptations miss, regardless of their setting, is that "A Christmas Carol" is not merely a character study in which one singular man needs to be redeemed. Rather, it's a story about kindness overcoming capitalism, a tale of three spirits that gives way to an unseen yet deeply felt fourth: the spirit of giving. The fear inherent in the story — and "A Christmas Carol" is a horror story with ghosts, make no mistake — is less about not being liked, and more about how capitalism can rot away the souls of all humanity if we're not careful. With today's announcement (via Deadline) that Robert Eggers will be writing and directing a new film version of "A Christmas Carol," with Eggers' regular Willem Dafoe hopefully playing Scrooge, it seems we can look forward to an adaptation that will nail every aspect within Dickens' work.