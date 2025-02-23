The Other Actors Who Nearly Played Scrooge In The Muppet Christmas Carol

Of the other two actors considered for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in "The Muppet Christmas Carol," only one of them is even British. As noted above, of course, it's never been a requirement that the actor playing Scrooge be English. (Obviously, there are so many other adaptations of the story that sometimes Scrooge has been American, a modern character, or even a woman; the story is so malleable that it can fit within so many genres and have its roles played by plenty of people.) But seeing as the American in question was none other than legendary stand-up comedian George Carlin, it's a little surprising.

If nothing else, to imagine Carlin as Scrooge is to imagine a much less faithful version of "A Christmas Carol" — perhaps something more akin to the zany upending of a British classic that the Muppets would embark upon with their other '90s-era Disney film, "Muppet Treasure Island." Carlin, to be fair, had slightly softened his edgy image by the early 1990s. He was a bit removed from his deliberately profane stand-up, having appeared in the "Bill and Ted" films and shown up on the American version of "Thomas & Friends" as the narrator and first conductor of Shining Time Station, who told the stories of Thomas the Tank Engine. While he did continue making slightly more all-ages fare, even appearing in the first "Cars" film as Fillmore before he passed in 2008, the closest Carlin ever got to the Muppets was serving as the host of the first episode of "Saturday Night Live," back when the Muppets were a regular fixture on the late-night series.

The last big name considered for Scrooge was British, and like Caine himself, he cut an intense figure in his various roles. David Hemmings was, like Caine, an up-and-coming performer in the Swinging Sixties who made a name for himself with an edgy drama. For Caine, it was the savage character study "Alfie"; for Hemmings, it was starring in the lead role in Michelangelo Antonioni's "Blow-Up" in 1967. Hemmings kept acting steadily until his death in 2003, even playing the role of Cassius in the 2000 epic action film "Gladiator."

While Hemmings also did some directing and producing work on the side, having co-created the distribution company Hemdale Film Corporation in the late 1960s, he was far from a fixture in all-ages programming. (Also, while Hemdale would eventually produce films like "The Terminator" and "Platoon," he left the company before those hits ever arrived.) Hemmings, like the others noted here, never did appear on "The Muppet Show" or work with the Muppets, despite being considered for "Muppet Christmas Carol."