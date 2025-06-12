Bryce Dallas Howard Admits She Saw Her Biggest Box Office Flops Coming

If it's not the number one question actors have to field from close friends and family members (and random strangers online) on a routine basis, then it has to be up there, at the very least: Could they tell how good or bad a movie they appeared in was going to be while they were making it? Most stars wouldn't even touch that topic with a 50-foot pole, mind you, given the need to preserve those all-important creative partnerships throughout a tight-knit industry. Or, if they did, you'd receive a perfectly bland response about how everyone involved could sense the magic while on set together. Rarely do you ever see any prominent figures publicly admitting that, yeah, their high-profile bomb pretty much seemed like it would turn out way worse even as the cameras were still rolling. Bryce Dallas Howard isn't like everyone else, however.

The popular actor-turned-director knows a thing or two about the extremes in this line of work — having starred in the financially successful (though mostly critically reviled) "Jurassic World" movies, while also appearing in a few big swings and misses along the way. That's just the cost of doing business, of course, despite countless creatives who've had a tough time reconciling reality versus their expectations. Howard isn't sweating it, though, as she proves in a remarkably honest profile over at The Independent.

Coming off last year's spy comedy/thriller "Argylle" and its lackluster theatrical run, it'd be understandable if Howard wanted to put that behind her with her upcoming appearance in the Prime Video movie "Deep Cover." Naturally, that sort of disappointment would bother anyone, especially someone who grew up under the tutelage of her famous father, director Ron Howard ... right? Wrong. During the interview, Howard admitted that she could see certain flops coming from a mile away and didn't lose any sleep over it. Without actually naming any specific movies she was a part of (like "Argylle" or, perhaps, M. Night Shyamalan's "The Lady in the Water"), she stated: