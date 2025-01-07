One Of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Best Scenes Was Improvised By Jude Law
Sandwiched between the release of "The Acolyte" — the very first live-action "Star Wars" show set in the High Republic era (and one that focuses on the mysterious Sith) — and the highly anticipated return of "Andor," we've gotten quite the unexpected surprise with "Skeleton Crew." It's not only a show that few people asked for, but it's also one that fewer still could've imagined would turn out to be one of the best "Star Wars" projects in years.
What initially sounded like "The Goonies" in space has proven to be so much more than yet another "Star Wars" title catering specifically to middle-aged fans who grew up watching the original trilogy on VHS and hoping to see their favorite action figures on screen. Instead, "Skeleton Crew" is an entirely unique "Star Wars" story that takes inspiration from everything from "The Sword in the Stone" to "Treasure Island" and even some famous Disney theme park rides. It also has a vastly different tone than other recent live-action "Star Wars" projects and evokes a sense of wonder that's been missing from the franchise of late, along with a call for adventure that comes from its young cast (all of whom are playing new characters in the "Star Wars" universe, itself another rarity in the Disney era).
And yet, it's not just a bright and whimsical show, either. Far from it, "Skeleton Crew" is never afraid to be terrifying when the story demands it and has served up its share of peril, darkly scary imagery, and even bloodthirsty pirates and monsters. Of course, "Star Wars" itself has a long history of showing space pirates doing space pirate-y things, though it's never been quite as much at the forefront as it has here. In point of fact, "Skeleton Crew" has now given us everything from an assortment of cool and weird little guys (including, basically, a werewolf pirate and Steve Urkel as a cyborg!) to, at long last, a "Star Wars" sea shanty in arguably the best scene of the series so far.
As it turns out, however, that little piece of musical bliss wasn't actually scripted. Instead, it came as a little treat to the world on behalf of one Jude Law.
Jude Law gave us the gift of the first Star Wars sea shanty
In episode 6 of "Skeleton Crew," Law's sketchy pirate Jod Na Nawood (also known as Crimson Jack, Dash Zentin, Professor Umiam Gorelox, Jodwick Zank, and "Mad" Captain Silvo) is taken captive by his former pirate crew, who intend to sentence him to death. Before that happens, though, he is allowed one last chance to make an appeal (as per the Pirate's Code). During his speech, Jod convinces the other pirates to join him in search of At Attin by reciting a sea shanty (or, technically, a space shanty) all about the legendary exploits of Captain Tak Rennod.
Speaking with Collider about the latest episode of "Skeleton Crew," director Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that Law came up with the shanty himself. "It was just supposed to be lines," Howard explained. "It was just supposed to be a poem, and Jude came in and he was like, 'What do you think if I sang it? If it was a shanty? Because that's kind of what pirates do, and that's how the lore carries on.' We were like, 'Yes, please. We would like that very much, Jude Law.'"
Now, I thought I had praised Law enough for his excellent casting on the show and his fantastic chemistry with the younger actors. But learning that it was his idea to turn a random poet about a pirate into a sea shanty (giving us exactly what "Skeleton Crew" had been missing) makes me entirely reconsider my personal list of best "Star Wars" characters and actors. Who knows what else Law will come up with if the series lives on in a second season?
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" drop Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.