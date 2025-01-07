One Of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Best Scenes Was Improvised By Jude Law

Sandwiched between the release of "The Acolyte" — the very first live-action "Star Wars" show set in the High Republic era (and one that focuses on the mysterious Sith) — and the highly anticipated return of "Andor," we've gotten quite the unexpected surprise with "Skeleton Crew." It's not only a show that few people asked for, but it's also one that fewer still could've imagined would turn out to be one of the best "Star Wars" projects in years.

What initially sounded like "The Goonies" in space has proven to be so much more than yet another "Star Wars" title catering specifically to middle-aged fans who grew up watching the original trilogy on VHS and hoping to see their favorite action figures on screen. Instead, "Skeleton Crew" is an entirely unique "Star Wars" story that takes inspiration from everything from "The Sword in the Stone" to "Treasure Island" and even some famous Disney theme park rides. It also has a vastly different tone than other recent live-action "Star Wars" projects and evokes a sense of wonder that's been missing from the franchise of late, along with a call for adventure that comes from its young cast (all of whom are playing new characters in the "Star Wars" universe, itself another rarity in the Disney era).

And yet, it's not just a bright and whimsical show, either. Far from it, "Skeleton Crew" is never afraid to be terrifying when the story demands it and has served up its share of peril, darkly scary imagery, and even bloodthirsty pirates and monsters. Of course, "Star Wars" itself has a long history of showing space pirates doing space pirate-y things, though it's never been quite as much at the forefront as it has here. In point of fact, "Skeleton Crew" has now given us everything from an assortment of cool and weird little guys (including, basically, a werewolf pirate and Steve Urkel as a cyborg!) to, at long last, a "Star Wars" sea shanty in arguably the best scene of the series so far.

As it turns out, however, that little piece of musical bliss wasn't actually scripted. Instead, it came as a little treat to the world on behalf of one Jude Law.