The DC Supervillain You Didn't Know Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Played

Tom Felton is best known to the world for his role as sneering schoolboy Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Shooting to stardom with the release of the first movie in the fantasy series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Felton found fame when he was still a young child. Growing up on screen, he has remained a successful actor into adulthood and has gone on to appear in other major franchise releases, including 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." In 2016, he entered the DC Universe via The CW's Arrowverse, appearing as Julian Albert — his full name later revealed as Julian Albert Desmond — aka Doctor Alchemy on "The Flash."

In DC's comic book universe, Doctor Alchemy was primarily the villainous alter ego of Albert Desmond, though at one point the mantle was also adopted by S.T.A.R. Labs advisor Dr. Curtis Engstrom. Both iterations of the supervillain, an enemy of the Flash, drew their powers from the Philosopher's Stone — a mystical artifact that, in the comics, had the power to transmute elements. This allowed Alchemy to turn any substance into any other substance.

Alchemy's use of the Philosopher's Stone made Felton's casting as the character on "The Flash" particularly apt — in its original UK release, the first installment in the Harry Potter franchise was titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Both DC and the Harry Potter story drew on the earlier mythical notion of the Philosopher's Stone, an object used in alchemical practices.